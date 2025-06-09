Council flags price hikes

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil

Some food businesses are raising prices before the VAT cut even takes effect, blocking the savings meant for consumers.

The Consumer Council states this move is unfair and goes against the purpose of the government’s cost-of-living relief.

Council CEO Seema Shandil points out that they have found clear signs of price increases, especially at eateries.

Article continues after advertisement

She said this was confirmed through 530 market checks carried out before and after the National Budget announcement.

Shandil states the practice is not only unethical,it undermines government efforts to help struggling Fijians.

She said it was hard to monitor food outlets because prices change often and traders easily adjust costs without notice.

Shadil adds that when prices are manipulated to protect profits, public trust is damaged and the link between businesses and consumers weakens.

The Council is now calling on all traders to do the right thing and make sure the full benefits of the VAT cut go to the people.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.