Continuing assistance to boost academic excellence

The Ministry of Education will continue to provide remote schools with the necessary support in order to improve academic achievement in these settings.

While handing over school furniture to the Navosa Central College yesterday, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro highlighted the need to shift focus to these schools to enhance academic performance and curb rural to urban drift of students.

The Education Minister says that identifying the needs that arise from remote schools is important.

Article continues after advertisement

“I saw the need from the school and also the request from the school for a set of new furniture, desks, and chairs. We had committed to providing them those school furniture, new sets of desks and chairs.”

Radrodro is hoping that this will eventually contribute to the whole school producing the best quality education that is intended from them and also provide students and equip them with better lifelong learning skills.

Navosa Central College Vice Principal Aseri Uluinavucu states that there is a need to change the way students look at education, as this is a passport to their future.

“While they’re enjoying living in their respective environment, through education, we can take them to greater heights and enjoy the greater things that can be provided with them in life.”

The college received 40 desks and chairs from the government yesterday and another twenty later on.