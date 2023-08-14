Consultations held to discuss way forward

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, engaged in a series of consultations with key stakeholders in efforts to complete groundwork on creating pathways for young street dwellers.

Kiran says that working with faith-based organizations should be part of coordinated efforts to deal with the many social issues prevalent in societies today.

The Assistant Minister also met with Kalesi Volatabu and her team from Drug-Free World Fiji to discuss the issue of drugs and children.

Discussions focused around strategies that can be adopted to effectively tackle the issue of street kids who are caught in the web of social problems, which include drug peddling and abuse.

Kiran had fruitful consultations with Police Chief Operations Officer ACP Livai Driu, Divisional Police Commander Central SP Farasiko Matawalu, senior managers from the Department of Social Protection within the Ministry, and Aruka Fiji officers involved in the Lesukivale Operation.

She says this is an effort to strengthen stakeholder collaboration and foster an integrated approach towards assisting young street dwellers transition from life on the streets to work and skills training.