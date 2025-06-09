COMPOL confirms status of 12 COI reports

The Police Force confirms that two files related to the Commission of Inquiry are still under investigation.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says 12 reports were under investigation, with several of these ongoing before the commencement of the COI.

He explains that of the 12 cases, six were sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice, five remain under investigation, and one report has been filed.

Tudravu says this leaves two cases that are still under investigation, and they include a complaint against a senior member of COI while the second case is a complaint lodged by the former Commissioner of Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption against a senior member of the organization.

“In summary, from 12 reports, nine are pending legal advice from the DPP. Two cases are still under investigation while one has been filed. The case filed was in relation to a complaint lodged in 2024 against former FICAC commissioner for allegedly disseminating confidential information from the National Voter Registration. The investigation file was returned from the DPP and filed as there was insufficient evidence to proceed.”



Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu

He adds that as of today, another three investigation files have been forwarded to the DPP for legal advice.

