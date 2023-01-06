Complaint lodged against Opposition Leader

[File Photo]

It has been confirmed that a report has been lodged against the former Prime Minister and current Opposition Leader Voreqe Bainimarama for allegedly causing fear and anxiety in his recent speeches.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho confirms a report was lodged at the Totogo Police Station yesterday.

FBC News understands the report was lodged by a member of The People’s Alliance who also contested the 2022 General Election.