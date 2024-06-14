Community service served as inspiration for Iakoba

Martin Iakoba [Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Admiration for service toward the community and a childhood dream inspired twenty-three-year-old Martin Iakoba from Rabi Island to join the Fiji Police Force.

Iakoba was in high spirits when he was awarded the Baton of Honor Award at the 67th Batch of the Police pass-out parade in Suva this morning.

Iakoba is the first Baton of Honor recipient from the Island of Rabi.

The Baton of Honor awardee says he will lead by example and work with the community.

“Growing up it has always been my passion to become a police office being a baton of Honor of batch 67, I will lead by example to shoe the community that I can work with them to improve community engagement.”

Proud father Jacob Karutake says his son is capable of great things.

He also says that his family back in Rabi will be rejoicing at his achievement.

Meanwhile, one of the youngest recruits Mere Tuba aged 19 who hails from Ba shares that her parents especially her mother has been supportive of her endeavours.

“It was challenging though I am proud to be protecting the people of Fiji. I have learnt a lot of things at the academy and I m willing to show it to the world.”

Tuba’s mother Seruwaia Nasau, who is a teacher travelled all the way from Ra to watch her daughter achieve her dreams.

Nasau states that her daughter was uncomfortable at the beginning of her training but she is glad that she made it through as now she is the second person in her family to become an officer of the law.

The Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew reminded the graduates about their role in servicing the people of Fiji and being role models of the law. A total of 223 recruits were part of the 67th Batch of Police pass out today.