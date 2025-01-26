Collaboration key to Fijian music success

Staying true to Pacific identity while fostering collaboration is the key to achieving global success for Fijian musicians.

This was highlighted by the Director of Spinning Village, Tix Korocowiri.

Korocowiri says authenticity is key for artists to connect with international audiences, pointing to the global success of African and Latin American music.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that Spinning Village prioritizes partnerships over competition, working closely with artists and other industry stakeholders.

“I think one thing that we really need to push in this industry is to get all the different parts of the industry to start working together and col-laborating. If we focus on collaboration, we’ll develop the industry a lot quicker.”

Meanwhile, he also encourages artists to focus on creating music with personal and cultural significance.

Spinning Village works alongside VT1s and other independent groups to nurture a vibrant collaborative spirit that fuels the growth of Fijian music.