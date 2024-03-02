Cabinet endorses Fiji-UK hydrographic collaboration

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji’s Hydrographic Services Office has gained backing from the Cabinet for a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO).

The move is aimed at reinforcing Fiji’s compliance with the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS).

The UKHO, well-known globally for its hydrography expertise specializes in marine geospatial data to ensure ocean safety.

The collaboration between FHS and UKHO dates back to 2016, with the UKHO providing significant support in hydrographic services capacity building.

This includes training programs facilitated through bodies like the South West Pacific Hydrographic Commission.

The newly endorsed MOU formalizes the partnership, setting the ongoing engagement between the two agencies.

Administered by the Fiji Navy, FHS is tasked with meeting SOLAS and International Hydrographic Organisation obligations.

This involves collecting, compiling and disseminating hydrographic data, maintaining nautical publications and authorizing charts for use in Fiji waters.

The outlined objectives of the MOU include establishing a collaborative framework for activities related to cartography and hydrography, promoting the exchange of hydrographic products, data and expertise and also enhancing international maritime safety and environmental protection.

The MOU is scheduled to take effect upon signing and will remain in force until terminated.