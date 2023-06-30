LIVE UPDATES: BUDGET DAY

Professor Biman Prasad outside Parlaiment this morning

The National Budget address in Parliament is now underway.

*Coporate tax rates up to 25%

*Government reduces duties on some food products

Article continues after advertisement

*VAT to increase to 15%

*As of August 1, there will two rates of VAT with 22 items including prescribed medicines will be still zero rated

*We to invest in our future generations now.

*We will be making some tough decisions that were side stepped in the past

*Business as usual cannot continue

* Expenditure stands at $4.3b and revenue projected at $3.7b. The deficit is 4.8 percent of GDP

*Debt to GDP ratio likely to go to 79% by next year

*Remittances to cross $1.2b mark this year

*Tourism is going great but cannot rely on it alone

*International economy to have an impact on Fiji

*Economic projected growth by 8% or even higher this year

*This is a consultative government

*After a decade we reconvened the cabinet sub-committee on budget says Professor Prasad

*Rebuilding our future together is the theme of the budget

*Fiji needs to be seen as a leader which can bring the region together

*We must be seen keeping our promises with its people and also the region

*No government should abuse power

*Begun to rebuild trust with the University of the South Pacific

*News media is an important tool for information

*Economic summit was a success says Professor Prasad

*This government values people says Minister

*We must find money to fix problems sand debt services: Professor Prasad

*We must learn how to avoid the past in the future

*Water infrastructure is in tatters

*Lack 800 medical professionals and health infrastructure is in bad shape

*CWMH does not have a laundry years after a fire

*Current government inherited a $10 billion debt

*We need $536m for interest and $516m principal payments for debts

*It remains mystery on how $120m was spent on Walesi

*No money was put aside for infrastructure repair

*COVID wasn’t only to blame for economic demise

*Last 10 years average economic growth was little over 3%

*It is a grim state of affairs says Professor Prasad

*Finance Ministry officials ready to meet Opposition MPs post budget announcement

*Professor Prasad says they will make mistakes but will not hide from it.

*We must rebuild confidence in our business and productive sectors: Professor Prasad

*We all have a role to play says Professor Prasad

*Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad is now making his statement.