LIVE UPDATES: BUDGET DAY

The National Budget address in Parliament is now underway.
*Coporate tax rates up to 25%
*Government reduces duties on some food products
*VAT to increase to 15%
*As of August 1, there will two rates of VAT with 22 items including prescribed medicines will be still zero rated
*We to invest in our future generations now.
*We will be making some tough decisions that were side stepped in the past
*Business as usual cannot continue
* Expenditure stands at $4.3b and revenue projected at $3.7b. The deficit is 4.8 percent of GDP
*Debt to GDP ratio likely to go to 79% by next year
*Remittances to cross $1.2b mark this year
*Tourism is going great but cannot rely on it alone
*International economy to have an impact on Fiji
*Economic projected growth by 8% or even higher this year
*This is a consultative government
*After a decade we reconvened the cabinet sub-committee on budget says Professor Prasad
*Rebuilding our future together is the theme of the budget
*Fiji needs to be seen as a leader which can bring the region together
*We must be seen keeping our promises with its people and also the region
*No government should abuse power
*Begun to rebuild trust with the University of the South Pacific
*News media is an important tool for information
*Economic summit was a success says Professor Prasad
*This government values people says Minister
*We must find money to fix problems sand debt services: Professor Prasad
*We must learn how to avoid the past in the future
*Water infrastructure is in tatters
*Lack 800 medical professionals and health infrastructure is in bad shape
*CWMH does not have a laundry years after a fire
*Current government inherited a $10 billion debt
*We need $536m for interest and $516m principal payments for debts
*It remains mystery on how $120m was spent on Walesi
*No money was put aside for infrastructure repair
*COVID wasn’t only to blame for economic demise
*Last 10 years average economic growth was little over 3%
*It is a grim state of affairs says Professor Prasad
*Finance Ministry officials ready to meet Opposition MPs post budget announcement
*Professor Prasad says they will make mistakes but will not hide from it.
*We must rebuild confidence in our business and productive sectors: Professor Prasad
*We all have a role to play says Professor Prasad
