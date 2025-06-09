Breaking the silence on Postpartum Depression

Postpartum depression is often called a silent struggle but here in Fiji, health experts say it’s time to break that silence and include not just mothers, but fathers and families in the conversation.

A first ever postpartum depression dialogue organized by ASK4HELP brought together diverse voices and important stakeholders to the table to speak about a topic which many consider a taboo subject.

Globally, postpartum depression affects approximately 10–20% of women and especially young or first time mothers.

Head of Family Health at the Ministry of Health Dr Rachel Devi says that people should recognize the signs of PPD.

“Women can break down, break down with troubles, so these are important signs for partners, husbands, and like parents, I mean, moms, grandmothers, et cetera, the friends around to like literally recognize and respond to, and earlier than later, sometimes we said, oh no, it’s just this person’s personality is just changing. Let’s let them be at it, but in reality, it’s just the hormones that are just doing the whole works.”

Dr Devi says that men are important in this conversation as well as many a times they are usually not included.

She said that this needs to be strengthened and have more male advocates about postpartum depression.

St Giles hospital Acting Principal Medical officer Afin Zahin also states that women should not feel isolated from seeking medical or counseling assistance.

She adds that postpartum blue is usually self-resolving, it should resolve within seven to ten days maximum, however if it continues than mothers should seek medical advice.

Zahin says that medical advice does not necessarily mean a psychiatric attention, but any type of medical personnel at your nearest counseling facility can help

Stakeholders are now calling for greater awareness campaigns, routine mental health screenings for mothers, and stronger support systems for families.

Experts emphasize that early intervention is critical, not just for mothers, but for the wellbeing of their children and families.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.