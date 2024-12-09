'Bin it or Bag it' campaign gains momentum

Tourism Fiji is witnessing growing momentum for its “Bin it or Bag it” campaign, which was launched earlier this year.

The campaign aims to promote sustainable waste management practices and encourage a litter-free Fiji.

With support from local communities, tourism operators, and a wide range of businesses, the campaign continues to gain traction, sparking a nationwide movement for environmental change.

In addition to the involvement of 31 campaign partners—14 financial contributors and 17 in-kind supporters—several prominent local businesses have found creative ways to contribute to the campaign’s success. These include McDonald’s, Burger King, Pash Fiji, InterContinental Fiji, and RB Patel.

Tourism Fiji’s Chief Marketing Officer, Srishti Narayan, says these collaborations reflect the increasing support from the business community, with many taking innovative steps to activate the campaign and engage local communities.

To date, the “Bin it or Bag it” campaign has successfully distributed over 22,500 reusable bags across Fiji, reaching tourism operators, schools, and local communities.