Banana sector revitalization underway

Fiji is aiming to reclaim its position as a key banana exporter with a new revitalization strategy focused on increasing production, strengthening biosecurity, and improving export readiness.

This as the Ministry of Agriculture confirmed a sharp decline in banana exports which is from 21 tonnes in 2016 to less than a quarter of that today, despite rising domestic production in recent years.

Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu says the banana sector has long been an integral part of agricultural landscape, but recent challenges have limited our growth.

Rayalu adds through this revitalization plan, they aim to empower farmers with the tools they need to improve yields, protect crops, and ultimately increase Fiji’s share of the global banana market.

He adds the revitalization plan includes several strategic initiatives including mass production of disease-resistant seedlings, which will ensure higher yields and protect crops from ongoing biosecurity threats.

