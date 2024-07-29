Australia to increase its funding towards Fiji

Ewen McDonald with Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad

The Australian High Commissioner to Fiji states that Australia will increase its funding to Fiji by 40 percentage points in the next financial year.

Ewen McDonald emphasizes Fiji’s significant challenges navigating COVID-19’s impact on its economy, emphasizing the critical need for grant financing to provide essential budget support.

McDonald adds that Australia is committed to strengthening the Vuvale partnership.

“So we’ve committed these funds to help Fiji navigate obviously one of its biggest economic and health crises it’s ever faced, and just as Fiji has stood by Australia many times, including to help us respond to our own floods or bushfires or any time we need assistance together.”



McDonald says that their partnership with the Fijian government will improve the lives of people in areas such as healthcare, education, equality, and social inclusion.

Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad, says they are looking forward to working with the Australian Government to further advance their development cooperation.