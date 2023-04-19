American jazz group in Fiji

[Source: Photo Supplied]

The American jazz group Sounds of A&R (S.O.A.R.) is in the country as a part of the American Music Abroad (AMA) program.

U.S. Ambassador Marie Damour says the group will be touring across Fiji and Tonga through April 26, with public performances and master classes with secondary school and university music students in both countries.

S.O.A.R. is the brainchild of vocalist April May Webb and trumpeter Randall Haywood, who are partners in both music and life and have come together to create a distinct sound with aspects of contemporary jazz, soul, R&B, and gospel influences in their work.

[Source: Photo Supplied]

In 2022, S.O.A.R. was one of ten ensembles selected to represent the United States as U.S. Cultural Ambassadors as part of the American Music Abroad 2022–2023 international touring season.

They will be playing at a lunchtime concert at the FNPF Food Court in Suva tomorrow.



[Source: Photo Supplied]