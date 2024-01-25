Addressing poverty among resource owners is vital

Minister for Forestry and Fisheries Kalaveti Ravu

Minister for Forestry and Fisheries Kalaveti Ravu emphasizes the importance of addressing poverty among resource owners across the nation.

Speaking to the people of Talaulia village in Kadavu, Ravu outlined the strategies implemented in the Fisheries and Forestry sector to alleviate poverty.

He highlighted the need to effectively utilize available land and marine resources to generate income.

Ravu also highlighted the significance of resource owners aligning themselves with the government’s plan to ensure readily available assistance.

He has urged resource owners to consider their future generations and how their investments can be beneficial to them.