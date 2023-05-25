Acts review long overdue: Vasu

One of the agenda items that will be part of the second day of the Great Council of Chiefs meeting is the review of the iTaukei Acts.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says there are more than five Acts that will be reviewed and need the input of the members of the GCC.

Vasu says the review is long overdue as the Acts are archaic.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that education was a major topic of discussion yesterday as they work to help address the needs of iTaukei students.

“We need to ensure that this remains the priority of our children and make sure that the Fijian population have the knowledge to help take this country forward.”

Vasu says there will be other issues on the agenda for today’s meeting.

The GCC meeting will end at around 2pm today.