Bus accident victims to be compensated

The Accident Compensation Commission team is liaising with Fiji Police Force in relation to the accident in Banaras Lautoka this week.

The Commission says it is saddened by the injuries suffered by victims of the bus accident on Wednesday.

It says while the actual cause of the accident is still under investigation, they are identifying victims and their families so that they can provide assistance on applications for compensation.

A total of 78 students and an adult were travelling in the bus when it tumbled along Ajodhya Prasad Road in Banaras.

Two of the 74 students who were involved had to undergo amputations.

Since 2018, ACCF has received 145 applications involving bus accidents.