$9.7m for Environment and Climate Change

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change is being allocated $9.7 million in this financial year.

This was announced by the Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad who says that this will also allow the formulation of the Climate Change Act.

“Mr. Speaker, say 9.7 million is allocated to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change. We have allocated an additional $2.7 million for the completion of the Naboro landfill, and $0.5 million is allocated for the implementation of the Climate Change Act.”

Prasad adds that the allocation will help and support the Ministry in logistics to securing climate financing.

He says the Ministry of Finance will work closely with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change to ensure that they are able to access and secure additional climate financing.