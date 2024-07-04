768 drug cases recorded in six months

The Fiji Police Force has recorded a total of 768 drug cases from January to June this year, of which 168 were linked to methamphetamine and 600 were linked to marijuana.

This has been highlighted by the Northern Division Crime Prevention Coordinator, Inspector Vidya Pillay, while addressing students of Batinikama Primary School outside Labasa town as part of the International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

He says that while there were 768 reported cases, the total number of people charged for the first 5 months of the year was 811.

However, out of the 811 people, 17 were juveniles.

“These 17 were arrested and produced in court before a judge. That is not a situation that we want any child to have to go through, but that is the reality that they faced.”



Northern Division Crime Prevention Coordinator, Inspector Vidya Pillay

Inspector Pillay adds that the Fiji Police has noted that no age group is spared from drugs, as out of the cases recorded, 517 were aged between 18 and 35, 265 were aged between 36 and 55, and 15 were over the age of 56.

The Fiji Police in the Northern Division is currently visiting schools to create awareness on drug issues, marking the long week of International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.