29 arrested for public drinking

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Police arrested 29 people across the country between August 1st and 4th during operations targeting drinking in public and drunk and disorderly behavior.

Western Division recorded the highest number with 20 arrests, including 19 for drinking in a public place and one for drunk and disorderly conduct.

The Northern Division saw 4 arrests for drunk and disorderly behavior, with one individual also charged with serious assault.

Southern Division reported 4 arrests, two for drinking in a public place and two for drunk and disorderly.

The Central Division recorded 2 arrests for drinking liquor in a public place, while the Eastern Division had one arrest for drunk and disorderly conduct.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Kasiano Vusonilawe, is requesting members of the public to call their nearest police station or the National Police Command Center on 9905 296 to report cases of drinking in public places and drunk and disorderly.

