$275K approved for Nasealevu road upgrades

The Ministry of Economy has approved $275,000 for the upgrade of the Nasealevu-Savusavuitaqa road access in Macuata.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while addressing the Cakaudrove Provincial Council.

Landowners in Nasealevu and Naviriqilai have shut down the water catchment in the area in the last two months.

This catchment, which is in their land territory, is one of the major water sources for Labasa Town.

The landowners are concerned about the road condition in their area, stating they’ve been experiencing this issue for the past 50 years.

Despite past requests, the previous governments have not taken any action to improve the road.

However, the Public Works Department will now upgrade the road in the area with the allocated $275,000.