24-year-old remanded for alleged murder

24-year-old Kaline Masibalavu who is charged for the alleged murder of a 25-year-old man in Suva over the weekend has been remanded in custody by the Suva Magistrates Court today.

According to police, the duo were involved in a dispute after which the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim outside Harbor Center in Suva last Saturday.

The victim was admitted and later passed away at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

Masibalavu opted for a Legal Aid counsel, but there was no lawyer available on site.

The Magistrates Court has advised Masibalavu to file a notice of alibi in 21 days.

It has also considered the offence as indictable which has been transferred to the High Court.

Kaline Masibalavu will appear for first-call at the Suva High Court on the 19th of this month.