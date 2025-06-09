237 schools identified as overcrowded

[File Photo]

More than 2,000 primary school classrooms across Fiji have more than 30 students per class, according to Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

Radrodro revealed that a total of 237 primary schools have been identified with classrooms that exceed 30 students.

In total, there are 2,143 primary school classes where the student roll is over 30.

The recommended classroom capacity varies, but ideally, primary and secondary school classrooms should aim for a teacher-student ratio of 1:25 to 1:30.

The Minister said this situation highlights the urgent need for continued investment in school infrastructure and the targeted recruitment of teachers.

He added that the Ministry remains committed to providing a conducive learning environment for all students.

