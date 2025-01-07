$20K spent on overseas trips for municipal leaders

[Source: Hon. Maciu Katamotu Nalumisa/Facebook]

Municipal Councils have spent $20,712.78 funding eight overseas trips for their special administrators.

This is between January 2023 and November 2024.

The trips, which were primarily funded by international agencies were designed to enhance capacity building, foster international partnerships and align local governance practices with global standards.

While the councils covered incidental costs like meals, visa fees and per diems, the core funding for the trips came from the respective international organizations.

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa outlined the details of these overseas trips in a written response to a question posed by Opposition MP Premila Kumar.

According to Nalumisa, Special Administrators from Nadi, Suva and Labasa attended a series of high-level international events including the 8th Asia-Pacific Urban Forum in Seoul, the ICLEI World Congress in Brazil and the COP28 Climate Change Conference in Dubai.

He said these trips were crucial in equipping municipal leaders with new knowledge and practical insights on urban development, climate change adaptation and smart city technologies.

The events also provided platforms for networking, helping strengthen ties with international urban bodies and fostering partnerships that will benefit Fiji’s cities in the long term.

For example, the Asia-Pacific Urban Forum focused on building resilience to climate change, while the ICLEI World Congress explored the integration of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into urban planning.

The special administrators, Nalumisa stated returned with key takeaways that are expected to shape local governance and urban management practices.

In Nadi, the delegation gained insights into disaster risk management and climate adaptation strategies.

In Labasa, the special administrator participated in discussions on climate change’s impact on smaller nations and advocated for a transition to renewable energy sources.

Meanwhile, Suva’s delegation extended practical knowledge from the Smart City Summit in Taiwan on leveraging technology to improve waste management and urban living conditions.

Suva also participated in the China Shaoxing International Friendship Cities Conference, furthering international relationships that could unlock future opportunities for cooperation.

The total cost of these trips amounted to $20,712.78 which covered various expenses such as per diems, meals and visa fees.

Nadi’s participation in two international events, the Asia-Pacific Urban Forum and ICLEI World Congress cost $6,000.35.

Labasa’s participation in the COP28 Climate Change Conference incurred no costs, as it was fully funded by external agencies.

Suva’s five trips, including attendance at the Asia-Pacific Urban Forum, waste management seminars, and the Smart City Summit, totaled $14,712.43.

Nalumisa said that the government ensured full transparency and accountability throughout this process with detailed records kept for each trip to track costs, objectives and outcomes.

The goal, he explained was to empower special administrators with the tools, knowledge, and global perspectives needed to address urban challenges more effectively.