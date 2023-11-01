Cyclone season preparation well underway: Ditoka

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Disaster Management is currently assessing emergency operations, equipment and facilities across all four divisions in preparation for the 2023–2024 cyclone seasons.

Minister Sakiasi Ditoka highlights that 30 percent of operational checks have been completed for evacuation and emergency operation centers.

He says that the divisional commissioners have also been instructed to complete all assessments by this Friday.

Ditoka says while this is taking place at the sub-national level, the Ministry is also conducting a similar check at the national level, involving other government ministries and disaster practitioners in Fiji.

“It’s a work in progress; we can’t say it’s done 100% at the moment. All we’re trying to make sure is that the evacuation centers are rectified, they are strong enough to withstand the cyclones, and the next stage is to make sure all those headings are all ticked.”



Ditoka also highlights that part of the cyclone season preparation is looking into the issues from previous seasons that should not be repeated, where women and girls are allegedly abused in evacuation centers.



Meanwhile, National Disaster Management Office Director Vasiti Soko says that cyclone preparedness is always the key.

Fiji is expecting two to three tropical cyclones this season, with the possibility of one to two of them intensifying into severe cyclones, potentially branded between Category Three and Category Five.