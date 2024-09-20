2000 scar remains fresh: Lal

Independent Member of Parliament Ketan Lal

Independent Member of Parliament Ketan Lal says he has received countless messages from Fijians who are deeply saddened and disappointed by the recent decision to release and pardon the leader of the 2000 coup, George Speight.

Speight, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for treason over two decades ago, was released from prison yesterday.

Lal says he acknowledges the pain and anger that many are feeling and understands that this decision has reopened old wounds for those who suffered loss, whether it be family, livelihoods, business, or needed to leave the country for safety back in those dark days.

He says the scars from the events of 2000 remain fresh for many, and recognizes the profound impact this has had on their lives and a nation as a whole.

He says while he hears and shares concerns, he however does not have the authority to reverse or challenge the decision made.

He says he will continue to fight for the coalition to be transparent with and accountable to every Fijian.