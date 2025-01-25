15 youths begin new chapters

Fifteen youths who initially lived on the street have graduated from Inspire Pacific’s Tagane Mai Program.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Sashi Kiran acknowledges the resilience of these young people.

Kiran says many Fijian youths are facing challenges, including poverty, substance abuse, and behavioral issues, and comprehensive responses are needed to address these issues as it is limiting opportunities for these young individuals.

The “Tagane Mai Program” is a rehabilitation and integration initiative for at-risk young men and boys in Fiji.

She expressed her appreciation to the churches and Inspire Pacific for their vision to support these children as well as involve their parents, guardians, and community leaders in their transformation journey.

“Integrating families, even unsupportive ones, was a challenge you accepted to ensure sustainability. I have had the honor of watching you, I have met some of you, and I have seen you shine. You’ve received so much love and care—hold it in your heart and rise.”

The minister also highlighted that many children are resorting to street living because of neglect, abuse, and a breakdown in the family support system.

Kiran adds they have partnered with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and are currently working on profiling and interviewing young men and women now dwelling on the streets across all districts.

Kiran affirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that every vulnerable citizen has the opportunity to live a dignified life.