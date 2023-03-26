‘Succession’ cast answers burning questions on new season

"Succession" returns on Sunday with its fourth and final season. [Source: CNN Entertainment]

The series, which centres around the Roy family and the complicated family dynamics over wealth and power, will reach a fever pitch based on the explosive trailer for the HBO show. (HBO, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

It stars Brian Cox as Logan Roy, the patriarch of the multi-billion-dollar Roy family, who owns a media conglomerate Waystar Royco. His children (played by Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, and Alan Ruck) are vying not only for control of the company but, perhaps, his love and admiration too.