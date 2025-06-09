Seventeen films showcase every side of Thanksgiving on screen

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly has compiled 17 Thanksgiving films that capture everything from the warmth and nostalgia of the holiday to its chaos, comedy, and family drama. The list spans classics, indies, animation, and even horror — offering something for every kind of Thanksgiving mood.

Movies and short descriptions:

Addams Family Values (1993) – A sharp, witty sequel featuring the Addams kids wreaking havoc at a Thanksgiving-themed summer camp.

The Big Chill (1983) – Old college friends reunite after a tragedy, reflecting on life, love, and growing older.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973) – Charlie Brown throws together a nontraditional feast that celebrates friendship over perfection.

The Daytrippers (1996) – A woman’s family joins her in tracking down her husband after finding a mysterious love note.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) – Wes Anderson’s autumn-hued stop-motion film about a fox battling old habits — and angry farmers.

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) – A family’s intertwined relationships unfold over three consecutive Thanksgiving dinners.

The House of Yes (1997) – A dark, unsettling tale of a deeply dysfunctional family gathering for the holiday.

Home for the Holidays (1995) – A woman returns home for a chaotic, comedic, and heartfelt Thanksgiving family reunion.

The Ice Storm (1997) – Two suburban families seek connection over Thanksgiving weekend, with disastrous results.

Krisha (2015) – A tense, raw drama about a woman returning to her family after years of estrangement.

Miracle on 34th Street (1947) – A Christmas classic that begins with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the arrival of Kris Kringle.

Pieces of April (2003) – A young woman desperately tries to cook Thanksgiving dinner in her tiny apartment for her estranged family.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) – Two mismatched travelers endure hilarious misadventures trying to get home for Thanksgiving.

Rocky (1976) – Includes a memorable Thanksgiving scene that sparks Rocky and Adrian’s relationship.

She’s Gotta Have It (1986) – Nola Darling invites all three of her lovers to her first-ever Thanksgiving dinner.

Soul Food (1997) – A stirring portrait of a family whose bond is held together through tradition and shared meals.

Thanksgiving (2023) – A holiday-themed slasher about a killer targeting a town connected to a deadly Black Friday riot.

