Selena Gomez's tears dismissed by Trump's 'border tsar'

[ Source: BBC ]

Donald Trump’s “border tsar” has vehemently defended a drive to deport unlawful migrants after singer and actress Selena Gomez posted a tearful video saying: “All my people are being attacked, and children.”

The star, who has Mexican heritage, sobbed uncontrollably on camera, adding: “I wish I could do something but I can’t.” She captioned her video with “I’m sorry” alongside a Mexican flag emoji.

But Tom Homan, responding to Gomez and others with similar views, told Fox News: “If they don’t like it, then go to Congress and change the law. We’re going to do this operation without apology.”

Trump ordered a nationwide immigration crackdown after returning as president, with 956 arrests on Sunday, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).