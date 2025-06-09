Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs moved to a new prison after reports of a luxury lifestyle behind bars

[Source: AP]

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been moved to a federal prison in Pennsylvania.

This is after reports that the hip-hop mogul was living the high life and was injured in a fight at his New Jersey lockup, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Friday.

The federal Bureau of Prisons is transferring Combs, 56, from FCI Fort Dix to FCI Allenwood Low, a low-security facility south of Williamsport and about 155 miles (250 kilometers) west of New York City, the person said.

The person was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

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The Bureau of Prisons confirmed the move but provided no further details. The agency said it does not discuss conditions of confinement for anyone in its custody, including reasons for transfer, for privacy, safety, and security reasons.

“Decisions about inmate placement are made by the BOP, and we are not in a position to speak to the circumstances surrounding this transfer,” said Combs’ spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer. “Sean remains focused on moving forward, and we hope that his time at the new facility will be productive and without unnecessary disruption.”