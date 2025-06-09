Tewa at fullback for Naitasiri

Olympian, Waisake Tewa, will run out at fullback for Naitasiri today in their Skipper Cup quarterfinal clash against defending champions, Malolo, at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

Tewa who represented Fiji in the 100 meters at the Paris Olympics also spent some time with the Fiji 7s exrended squad last year.

Naitasiri head coach, Timoci Tinaviti, has named the speedstar to wear the number 15 jersey.

Tewa will be joined in the back three by Wardens 7s rep, Alipate Waidilo and Apisai Naqase.

Article continues after advertisement

An experienced tight five will start for the Highlanders with John Muller, Osea Dasalusalu and Jone Naqiri up front while Marika Natau joins his locking partner, Michael Ferei, once again.

The loose forwards are Ben Vosawale, Roseru Kaveni and Vunaki Waqanibau.

Napolioni Batimala starts at halfback with Albert Stanley at first five, and Ulaiasi Radovu joining Sakaraia Soqonakalou in the midfield.

Malolo has also named their best lineup, however, Fiji 7s rep, Douglas Daveta, is not in the match-day squad.

Two quarterfinals will be played at the HFC Stadium in Suva today with defending champs Malolo playing Naitasiri at 1pm, and Tailevu meets Navosa at 3pm.

You can watch Malolo versus Naitasiri live on FBC Sports.

Elsewhere, Nadroga hosts Suva at 3pm, while Nadi takes on Ba at Prince Charles Park.