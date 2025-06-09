Fence addresses school and mosque security concerns

Children, teachers and worshippers at the Fiji Muslim League Tavua Branch now have a more secure compound following the completion of a government-funded fencing project.

Branch treasurer Shariff Ali says the upgrade has addressed concerns over stray animals entering the premises and thefts reported earlier this year.

“This project is more than just the construction of a fence. It represents safety, protection, cooperation, and the shared responsibility we have towards our children and our community. It also demonstrates what can be achieved when the government and the community work together towards a common goal.”

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh acknowledged the branch committee and members for identifying the need and working together to complete the fencing.

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“I commend the branch committee for identifying this priority and working with the Ministry to see the project through its completion. I acknowledge all those who contributed their time, efforts and support towards making this work undertaken. This project demonstrates an important principle behind the multi-ethnic grant program.”

Singh says community ownership and responsibility are essential to ensuring government-funded projects deliver lasting benefits.

“I am pleased that the Fiji Muslim League Tavua Branch Fencing Project was among these initiatives. The Ministry provided $14,860. In this regard, I would say that our minimum support was $5,000, and $15,000 maximum. So you guys just came to the project, enabling the branch to improve the security and overall management of its premises.”

The Minister has encouraged members to maintain the fence so it continues to protect the premises and serve the wider community.