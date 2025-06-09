Bollywood actor Imran Khan asked to leave India after participating in protest

[Source: Reuters]

Indian authorities have asked Bollywood actor Imran Khan to leave the country by the end of the ​month.

They saying he breached immigration laws after joining a ‌protest against the election commission chief, local media reported on Thursday.

Khan, 43, is a US citizen, the Indian Express newspaper reported. Under ​Indian law, foreigners’ participation in political protests may be ​treated as a violation of immigration and visa ⁠rules.

Khan was given until October 28 to leave the country, ​the Times of India newspaper said

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The actor participated in a ​rally in Mumbai on October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over voter list revisions that critics and opposition parties say ​favour Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party

“Apparently I’m going for ​a drive,” the actor wrote on his Instagram on the same day, ‌with ⁠a picture of him posing with a victory sign in the back of what looked like a police van

A complaint was filed against him at a police station in Mumbai, ​saying Khan had ​breached the ⁠law, and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, a federal government agency responsible for tracking and ​monitoring foreign nationals in India, sent him a notice ​to ⁠leave based on the complaint, the Indian Express said

Khan did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters

A nephew of ⁠actor ​Aamir Khan, and hailing from an ​illustrious film family, Imran acted in several hit Bollywood films from 2008 to ​2015, before suddenly retiring