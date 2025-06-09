Wara extends Bula FC stay

National rep, Scott Wara, has extended his stay with the Extra Bula FC after being confirmed for the 2027 OFC Professional League season, following a successful stint in Australia.

One of the club’s key defenders during its inaugural season, Wara played an important role in helping Bula FC finish third in the regular season and qualify for the Top Four playoffs.

Wara was also part of the national team that won the MSG Prime Minister’s Cup two weeks ago, adding another international achievement to his football career.

The defender played an important role in Fiji’s successful campaign, including scoring a crucial goal in the team’s 2–1 comeback victory over New Caledonia.

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Wara believes in what Bula FC is building and wants to be part of the club’s continued growth.

“I’ve enjoyed being home. I truly believe that this project will grow even more and I wanted to be a part of it. Last season we finished in third place, which was amazing. I just want to build further on that and hopefully we win it this year.”

His return strengthens the warriors’ defensive line as the club looks to build on its inaugural season and challenge for the championship in 2027.