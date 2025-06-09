Chuck Lorre gets hard lessons in new memoir ‘Sitcom’

[Source: AP]

After creating TV hits like “The Big Bang Theory,”“Two and a Half Men,” and “Young Sheldon,” legendary producer Chuck Lorre is looking back at his milestones and missteps in a new memoir called “Sitcom.”

“I started out, I did not want to do this,” Lorre admits regarding the decision to write his book. “I didn’t see any reason to do it. A dear friend kept pushing me that the story of this journey to where I am now was worth telling.”

That nudge ultimately unlocked a deeply cathartic experience for the showrunner. “Writing down your experiences gives you distance and perspective,” Lorre said. “It allows you to laugh at your past and maybe understand it a little better.”

In an interview with The Associated Press, Lorre opens up about the personal introspection that led to “Sitcom,” and shares his thoughts on where television comedy stands today, plus offers a pragmatic take on the recent Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. deal.