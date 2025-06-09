Constitution changes raise child safety fears

Fiji’s proposed 2026 constitutional amendments are facing concerns over child protection and public representation.

Submissions warn that the changes could weaken safeguards for children and leave some communities underrepresented in the review process.

Nausori resident Patricia Subaya opposes a proposed amendment allowing lawful and moderate punishment for correction. She says the 2013 Constitution already protects children from violence and warns that the proposed wording could blur the line between discipline and abuse.

Subaya says adults may have different interpretations of what constitutes lawful and moderate punishment.

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She warns that physical punishment can cause lasting psychological harm, including fear, anxiety, shame and low self-esteem.

She also says it can damage the trust children place in parents, teachers and caregivers, making them less likely to report abuse.

She argues that discipline should protect children’s safety, dignity and well-being rather than expose them to physical pain. Subaya questions why Fiji would introduce an exception to existing constitutional protections instead of strengthening them.

Meanwhile, youth climate activist Anne-Marie Vikatoria Raduva is questioning whether the public has been given enough time and opportunity to contribute to the proposed amendments.

Speaking during a public consultation on Bill No. 32 of 2026 in Nausori, Raduva questioned whether those attending represented the wider community. She pointed to Nausori’s population of 57,866 and its links to Rewa, Tailevu and Naitasiri, saying more people needed an opportunity to share their views.

Raduva also raised concerns about political stability, saying the Fiji Times headline Ballot over Gun had caused fears of a possible military takeover among young people. She welcomed the military commander’s strong stand on the issue.

She questioned whether people with disabilities had been adequately included in the consultation process, asking whether sign language interpreters were available and the proposed amendments had been provided in Braille.

Raduva adds that the review process must allow sufficient time for public input and ensure that the views of communities across Fiji are considered before decisions are made.