Fijian scientist recognized

Fijian scientist Dr Ramendra Prasad has been recognised among the world’s top 2 per cent of scientists for the fourth consecutive year.

The University of Fiji Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Science has been included in the 2026 Stanford–Elsevier database of the world’s most-cited scientists.

His recognition falls under Enabling and Strategic Technologies, particularly Energy and Environmental Engineering, reflecting his contributions to research in areas of growing global importance.

Dr Prasad’s research interests include energy and environmental modelling and advanced data analytics, which contribute to scientific understanding of complex environmental and technological challenges.

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His inclusion from 2023 to 2026 reflects sustained international recognition of his research impact.

The 2026 database, published on October 7, draws on Elsevier’s Scopus research database and assesses scientists using indicators including research citations, scientific influence and authorship contributions.

It considers both career-long research impact and scientific impact during 2025.

Dr Prasad acknowledged the support of colleagues, mentors and research collaborators in Fiji and overseas, recognising their collective contribution to his research journey.

His latest achievement highlights the growing contribution of Fiji-based researchers to the international scientific community.