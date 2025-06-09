Fiji monitors Wati as cyclone heads southeast

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Fiji Meteorological Service is closely monitoring Tropical Cyclone Wati, although Fiji is not expected to be directly affected at this stage.

The cyclone was named this morning after developing from Tropical Depression 01F.

TC Wati is moving southeast towards the Cook Islands region, with forecasts indicating it could strengthen further.

The weather office will continue tracking the system through its Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre and issue updates as needed.

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Communities in the Cook Islands along the forecast track are urged to remain alert and follow official weather and emergency advisories.