Nasinu through to Marama semis

Nasinu Women have secured their place in the semi-finals of the Marama Championship after defeating Kadavu 36-26 in their quarter-final clash this morning.

The hosts made a strong start to the match, taking a 24-12 lead into half-time after 40 minutes of play.

Both teams returned from the break determined to lift their performance, with each side adding points to the scoreboard in an entertaining second half.

Kadavu continued to fight back and created several opportunities in the closing stages as they looked to close the gap.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Nasinu held firm under pressure, defending their lead until the final hooter to seal a 10-point victory and advance to the semi-finals.