Boselawa wish teammates well ahead of Skipper quarters

[PHOTO: Boselawa (second from left) in Nadroga colors during a clash from last season.

As Nadroga gears up for their Skipper Cup quarter-finals this afternoon against Suva, Kavekini Boselawa is adamant his teammates have what it takes to go all the way.

The 21-year-old left for Japan last night with the Fiji Water Flying Fijians, where he’s set to make his international debut during their Centennial Test against Japan.

Boselawa’s call-up to the Flying Fijians comes as no surprise, having recently signed with the Fijian Drua Development and playing a vital role for Nadroga in the Skipper Cup.

Nadroga will host Suva at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm

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“I just want to wish the boys all the best for this quarter-final. Nadroga senior men’s team, give your best today when you play.”

Meanwhile, the test will be a special one for the hosts, who will be celebrating 100 years of the Japan Rugby Football Union.

The two sides will meet at the Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium in Tokyo next Saturday at 5.50pm(FJT).