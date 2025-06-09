Naitasiri beats defending champion Malolo

A new champion will be crowned in this year’s Skipper Cup competition after Naitasiri beat defending champions Malolo 15-11 in their quarter-final at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this afternoon.

Naitasiri made a disciplined start, converting a penalty in the sixth minute before scoring a try to take an early 10-0 lead.

Malolo struggled to cross the try line in the first half but managed to convert two penalties to narrow the deficit to 10-6 at the break.

Naitasiri returned from half-time determined to extend their advantage and scored another try in the 60th minute to lead 15-6.

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The defending champions responded almost immediately, scoring a try a minute later. However, a missed conversion left them trailing 15-11.

Malolo continued to pressure the Naitasiri defence in search of a late breakthrough and were awarded a penalty after the final hooter, giving them one last opportunity to snatch victory.

However, Naitasiri stood firm under pressure and forced an error to secure the win and book their place in the Skipper Cup semi-finals.

The defeat ends Malolo’s title defence and ensures a new champion will be crowned this season.’

Meanwhile in the U20 grade, Suva thumped Taveuni 49-19, Nadi beat Malolo 43-20, Ba edged Tailevu 25-20 and nadroga thrashed Naitasiri 44-32.