Campaign spending capped as disclosure rules change

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s amended electoral laws remove the requirement for political party office holders to disclose their assets, liabilities, income and expenditure.

The changes also cap campaign spending at $4 million for political parties and $100,000 for individual candidates.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says Parliament has passed the amendments, introducing new campaign finance limits while revising the financial disclosure obligations under the Political Parties Act.

The $100,000 cap applies to individual candidates, including those contesting independently and those representing political parties. Political parties face a separate $4 million ceiling on election campaign

expenditure.

The limits establish defined spending thresholds for the next general election. But their effectiveness will depend on how campaign finances are declared, monitored and dealt with when breaches occur.

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Under the amended law, the campaign expenditure period runs until the 60th day after polling day. Candidates must declare funds received, donations and campaign spending to the Registrar of Political Parties by

that deadline.

Mataiciwa states the Fijian Elections Office will monitor compliance through the financial declarations submitted after the election.

Breaches of campaign spending limits and financial disclosure requirements are classified as corrupt electoral practices under the amended legislation.

However, the amendments also remove the requirement under Section 24 of the Political Parties Act for political party office holders to disclose their assets, liabilities, income and expenditure.

FEO Manager Legal, Mesake Dawa points out that amendments to the Political Parties Act remove the requirement for political party office holders to declare their assets, liabilities, income and expenditure.

This creates a distinction between the financial reporting required of candidates during an election campaign and the disclosure obligations previously imposed on party office holders.

The removal of the latter requirement raises questions about the extent of financial information that will remain available for public scrutiny and what safeguards will apply under other provisions of the law.

The amendments also double the annual donation limit for Fijian citizens and former Fijian citizens, increasing it from $10,000 to $20,000.

Mataiciwa adds that the elections Office had the opportunity to submit suggestions and reservations when the proposed legislation was referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

However, she states that the office must respect Parliament’s authority to determine the final legislation.