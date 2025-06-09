Freebies don’t guarantee votes

Voters are not obliged to support a candidate or political party in return for free transport or refreshments under Fiji’s amended electoral laws.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says voters must exercise their right to make an independent choice, regardless of any assistance they receive.

Receiving a free ride or meal, she states does not mean voters must vote for the candidate or political party providing the assistance.

“Your ballot is secret and it is your choice. Do not be easily influenced.”

Article continues after advertisement

The amendment revises the definition of vote buying under the Electoral Act 2014, allowing candidates to assist voters with transport to and from polling venues and provide refreshments, provided the assistance does not influence their voting decisions.

The amended law also reduces the restricted area around polling venues from 300 metres to 100 metres.

Campaigning restrictions that previously applied within the larger radius will now apply within the smaller boundary.

Mataiciwa says voters must remain neutral when entering the 100-metre restricted area, where political party symbols, candidate photographs and related campaign material are not permitted.

The Electoral Commission’s campaign rules, she adds also outline restrictions on political identification outside the restricted area.

The amendments also remove the previous 48-hour campaign blackout, with the restriction now applying only on polling day.

Mataiciwa said the Fijian Elections Office would continue educating voters and training election officials to ensure polling is conducted in accordance with the law.

She advises voters and political parties to consult the Electoral Commission’s published campaign rules to understand the requirements and restrictions under the amended electoral laws.