Families wait for answers after Nigerian military plane crash

[Source: Reuters]

More than a week after a Nigerian Air Force plane crash killed all 25 people on board, families say they are still ​waiting for answers as military teams search for wreckage and human remains in swampy terrain.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered an ‌investigation into the October 5 crash, but relatives say they have received little information about what caused it, whether remains have been identified or how recovery efforts are progressing.

More than a week after a Nigerian Air Force plane crash killed all 25 people on board, families say they are still ​waiting for answers as military teams search for wreckage and human remains in swampy terrain.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered an ‌investigation into the October 5 crash, but relatives say they have received little information about what caused it, whether remains have been identified or how recovery efforts are progressing.

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Hours later, news broke that an NAF aircraft flying between the two cities had crashed.

“We didn’t know what was going on. We just knew we couldn’t reach her, and her husband couldn’t reach some of his friends ​on the flight,” he said.

It was not until the following day, when the Air Force published a list of those on board, that ​the family learned Esther had been among those killed.