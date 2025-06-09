Drishyam The Conclusion crosses Rs. 500 crore mark globally

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The film’s India business has been the primary contributor to its worldwide total. Drishyam The Conclusion has collected Rs. 324.15 crore nett at the domestic box office, translating into a gross collection of Rs. 385.89 crore.

The film has also performed well in the overseas markets, where it has amassed Rs. 114.51 crore gross.

Combining its domestic and international business, the film’s worldwide gross collections stand at Rs. 500.40 crore.

The overseas contribution has provided a significant boost to its global tally, taking the film past the coveted Rs. 500 crore milestone.

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The achievement further underlines the audience appeal of the Drishyam franchise, which has built a strong following through its suspense-driven storytelling and the enduring popularity of Ajay Devgn’s portrayal of Vijay Salgaonkar.

The latest instalment has managed to translate that familiarity into substantial box office returns, drawing audiences in India as well as international markets.

With its worldwide gross now standing at Rs. 500.40 crore, Drishyam The Conclusion has added another significant achievement to its theatrical run.

Its final box office standing will depend on how much further the film manages to add to its collections in the coming days.