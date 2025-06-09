Indian police detain 'cockroach' founder, student leaders ahead of Delhi rally

[Source: Reuters]

Police detained India’s ‘cockroach’ movement founder Abhijeet ​Dipke, student leaders and supporters on Friday as hundreds poured into central Delhi, waving the national flag and demanding the resignation of India’s election ‌chief.

The youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), opposition groups and student organisations have held near-daily protests this month demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over a revision of voter lists they say favours Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

More than 130 million voters were deleted during the revision. The Election Commission has denied favouring any party and said wrongly deleted voters can re-enrol. The BJP has accused rivals of ​trying to undermine democracy by wrongly questioning legitimate electoral processes.

Dipke called Friday’s protest in support of two CJP leaders detained and sent to jail this week ​for five days for demonstrating at a protest site in violation of a ban.

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The group and left-wing student organisations had urged ⁠supporters to gather at the Central Park in New Delhi’s busy Connaught Place shopping and food district on Friday evening to wave and hoist the national flag.

Dipke was detained as he stepped out of a house in central Delhi, with police hauling him into a police car and ​driving away after a brief argument.

Student activist Neha Bora, a prominent face of the protests, was also detained as she tried to reach Connaught Place with dozens of supporters.

Senior police officer Sachin Sharma told Reuters that Dipke and Bora had been taken into preventive detention.

“Abhijeet is detained by Delhi Police,” CJP posted on X. “This government is so scared of the youth waving national flag.”

Earlier on ​Friday, police had met Dipke and warned him against going ahead with the protest. Security was stepped up, with hundreds of police in riot gear fanning out across central ​Delhi. The park was shut by civic authorities.

Nevertheless, nearly 500 protesters managed to reach Connaught Place in groups and protested in about half a dozen places around the Central Park, waving ‌flags and ⁠shouting slogans. A few were detained and taken away in a police vehicle.