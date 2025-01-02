Sangeeta Bijlani breaks silence on past relationship with Salman Khan

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Sangeeta Bijlani, former Bollywood actress and model, recently opened up about her past relationship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Indian Idol 15.

In a candid conversation, she addressed the long-standing rumors surrounding her relationship with the actor, reflecting on their time together and the speculation that followed.

Opens up about her relationship

Sangeeta, who appeared as a guest on the popular singing reality show, was asked about her relationship with Salman, which began in 1989.

After years of media attention and speculation about their romantic involvement and eventual split, the actress broke her silence, sharing her perspective on the matter.

Confirms relationship with Salman Khan

When asked about the rumors regarding her marriage to Salman Khan, Sangeeta confirmed, “Haan, woh jhooth toh nahin.”

In other words, the rumors weren’t entirely false. Sangeeta and Salman were reportedly in a serious relationship for several years, but the couple never tied the knot.

Over the years, their relationship became a subject of public interest, with both parties remaining relatively private about the specifics.

In her appearance on Indian Idol 15, Sangeeta spoke not just about the romance but also about the personal growth she experienced after the relationship ended.

Past relationship and personal growth

Sangeeta’s honest reflections shed light on the complexities of celebrity relationships and her graceful approach to handling the past.

Fans were touched by her openness, and many praised her for her maturity and poise in addressing a sensitive subject.