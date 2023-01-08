Rohit Shetty suffers minor injury on the sets of Indian Police Force

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who recently directed Cirkus, is back on the sets of Indian Police Force.

Marking his web series debut as a director, the Prime Video series will star Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

It is being reported that Shetty suffered an injury on the sets of the show in Hyderabad and was rushed to a hospital.

The shoot of the series is happening in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. As per a report in IANS, Rohit Shetty “sustained injury while shooting a car chase sequence. The production team immediately brought him to Kamineni Hospital. A team of doctors performed minor surgery.”

Following several reports, Rohit Shetty’s spokesperson released an official statement that read, “Rohit Shetty has got some minor injury on his fingers while executing an action sequence for his upcoming web series Indian Police Force last night. The injury was immediately treated. And, he resumed his shooting shortly after the incident.”

According to sources, as previously reported by Bollywood Hungama, a huge set has been erected at the iconic Ramoji Rao Film City for the shoot. But that’s not all. This particular schedule is so vital that the makers will be spending as much as Rs. 20 crores on it. As per Shetty’s specialization, there will be car chase sequences too, along with other high-octane action and stunt scenes.

Indian Police Force is the web series debut for both Shetty and Sidharth. The show also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles. It will premiere on Prime Video India.