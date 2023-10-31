Rhod Gilbert's fatherhood hopes after cancer treatment

[Source: BBC]

Rhod Gilbert has said having cancer has “completely focused” his mind on starting a family.

The comedian was diagnosed with head and neck cancer last year and recently had his first clear scan.

In a Radio Times interview, Gilbert said he was “not sorry” to have been diagnosed with the disease and hoped he could help others.

Article continues after advertisement

A documentary following his cancer treatment airs on Channel 4 on Monday evening.

Gilbert told the Radio Times he and and his wife, Sian Harries, were freshly set on having a family.

He made another documentary in 2021 about infertility.

“It’s been a long process for us, and we are still very open to all the many and varied means of being parents. It’s completely focused the mind,” he said.

“I’m not sorry I’ve had cancer. It’s an odd thing to say, and I feel terrible for my wife. But I feel I can help other people, being there for friends, holding other people’s hands.”